ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0108

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $390.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00035153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00021982 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00216143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,874.38 or 0.99995974 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

