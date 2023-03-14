Eric A. Vaillancourt Buys 790 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NPO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. 141,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,592. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

