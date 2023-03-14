Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

ESKYF traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. 16,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,465. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

