Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.4 %
ESKYF traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. 16,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,465. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83.
About Eskay Mining
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eskay Mining (ESKYF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.