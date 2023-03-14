Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $268.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.12 or 0.00081406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00608086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,918,163 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

