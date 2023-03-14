Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.30. 2,486,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,677,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

