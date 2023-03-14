FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FGF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

