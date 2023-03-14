FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.01 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,657 shares of company stock worth $2,050,870 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 54.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

