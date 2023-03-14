Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Acquires $885,060.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 40,720,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.03.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
