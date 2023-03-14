Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Acquires $885,060.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 40,720,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.