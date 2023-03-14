Financial Survey: Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inflection Point Acquisition and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43

Profitability

Inflection Point Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $259.46, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and L3Harris Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.26 $1.06 billion $5.47 37.04

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

