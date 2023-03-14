Financial Survey: Precision Optics (POCI) and Its Competitors

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -660.28% -49.42% -23.88%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 13.27, indicating that their average share price is 1,227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 47.95 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $117.04 million 4.34

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 110 636 1775 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 69.21%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

