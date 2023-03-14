First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $9.80. First Foundation shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 580,488 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $542.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

