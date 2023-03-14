First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $17.51. First Horizon shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 2,952,767 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $4,781,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

