First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Argus

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Argus from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. KeyCorp upped their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

FSLR opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -484.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

