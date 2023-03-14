First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $49.95. 187,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 93,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

