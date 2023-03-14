Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $383.19 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Floki Inu Token Trading

