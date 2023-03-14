Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $71.18 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00413326 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.33 or 0.27918689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

