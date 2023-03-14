Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,829 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Fox Factory worth $309,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.21. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

