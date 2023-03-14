Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €33.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of FRE traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.83 ($25.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,755,297 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.19 and its 200-day moving average is €25.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

