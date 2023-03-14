FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ZING opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

