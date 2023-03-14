FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $201.63.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FTI Consulting by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in FTI Consulting by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FTI Consulting by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.