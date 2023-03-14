Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 227,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,529,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.