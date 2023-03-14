G999 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,683.06 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,683.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00022110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001783 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

