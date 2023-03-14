Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,345. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

