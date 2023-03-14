Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.