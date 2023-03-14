Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

See Also

