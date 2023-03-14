Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 3.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 8,005,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,959,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 102,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $172,963.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,213,806 shares in the company, valued at $32,471,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,614,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

