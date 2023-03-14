GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 6923431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab Stock Down 29.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.