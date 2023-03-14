Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 33,451 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $77,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.99. 158,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

