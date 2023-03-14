Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $114,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.55.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $254.97. 298,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.