Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $70.80 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,101 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

