Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $100,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.58 on Tuesday, reaching $479.58. 341,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

