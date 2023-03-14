Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,631,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,255,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.19% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $13,623,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 2,043,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,164,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
