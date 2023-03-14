Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,631,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,255,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.19% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $13,623,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 2,043,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,164,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

