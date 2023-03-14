Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $152.89. 569,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

