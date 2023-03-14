Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,737. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:AIQ Get Rating ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

