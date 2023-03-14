Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,737. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
