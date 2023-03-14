Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.54

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.54 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 457797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.