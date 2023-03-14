GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

