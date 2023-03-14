Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $413,979.21 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00408228 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.86 or 0.27593495 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

