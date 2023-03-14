Gode Chain Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $314,493.44 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

