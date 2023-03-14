Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Gold Resource Trading Up 2.6 %
GORO opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.50. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Resource (GORO)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.