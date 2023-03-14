Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,467 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.30% of Graco worth $434,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 60,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,483. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

