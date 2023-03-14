Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWMN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,166.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,901 shares of company stock valued at $841,141. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWMN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

