Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,568,000 after purchasing an additional 759,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,206,000 after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. 332,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

