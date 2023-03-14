Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLBC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 37.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

