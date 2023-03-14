Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 25,810 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NV5 Global worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 33,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $154.97.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

