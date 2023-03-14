Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,174 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.3 %

SFM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. 320,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,471. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $2,479,912. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

