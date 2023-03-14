Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 231,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 84,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

