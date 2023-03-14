Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Greenlane Renewables from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

