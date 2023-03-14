Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 78,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,073. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

