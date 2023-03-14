Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Up 13.1% in February

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

