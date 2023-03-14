Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.93 million-$557.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 923,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

