Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.93-569.73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 951,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,576. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

